WebTrek Italia supporta Axanar (parte quarta)

Un articolo corale della redazione di WebTrek Italia.



EPIC FAIL !!!

“Percuotiamoci il petto e chiediamo scusa alla suprema CBS se qualcuno ha avuto l’ardire di creare qualcosa di simile alle loro produzioni e prepariamoci perché l’inverno sta arrivando e l’ha scatenato Axanar.”

Questa sembrerebbe essere la morale di un recente articolo dell’editore Sivio Sosio, un po’ come dire che “Sì, quei bulli che stanno per pestarti sono cattivi, ma anche tu, che ti sei fatto una passeggiata nel loro territorio e così facendo li hai provocati, un po’ te la sei cercata e adesso ci stiamo andando di mezzo tutti quanti”.

Da parte delle major è un atteggiamento che comprendiamo, ma è un fenomeno che hanno creato loro e che hanno accettato in silenzio fino a che gli è servito.

Con gli anni, l’interesse della Paramount e chi altri, è stato quello di creare un mito. Telefilm, film, merchandising, convention, fidelizzazione dell’utenza fino agli estremi, sollevazioni popolari per richieste di sequel. E tutto questo è rimasto vivo anche perchè i fan, nei periodi di morta, si adoperavano in molti campi del mondo Trek, producevano, propagandavano.

Il tutto con i mezzi e le possibilità dati dal periodo storico, ora è chiaro che non potevano girare un film “anni ’60” like.

Adesso è diverso: con o senza il crowdfunding è molto più facile girare un film e prodigarsi in effetti speciali digitali.

Le major continuano a produrre dei film di Star Trek, ma anno dopo anno, la qualità generale (non degli effetti speciali, ovviamente) scade.

Hanno meno idee o non le vogliono cercare; producono film con target meno ambiziosi, si appoggiano su un terreno ultra consolidato oppure strizzano l’occhio, forse anche tutti e due, allo “007-ismo”: inseguimenti, salti, esplosioni.

Va tutto di moda, fanno prodotti moderni, moderni e leggeri, leggeri; ecco, forse il marchio è quello… con gli anni i prodotti sono diventati sempre più inconsistenti, tanto da volare via.

Succede però che così si lasci indietro proprio la folla di persone, che hai fatto crescere diversamente ed hai fidelizzato con gli anni, ma che oggi non è soddisfatta delle ultime pieghe degli avvenimenti.

E come suo solito, il Popolo Trek si tira su le maniche, sfruttando anche, per i progetti più ambiziosi, la voglia di protagonismo di alcuni vecchi attori della serie: fino a che tutto tira acqua al mulino delle major, va bene, poi, quando i loro prodotti diventano belli e competitivi, allora non vanno più bene.

E’ stupido fare di punto in bianco delle crociate contro quando hai lasciato mano libera per decenni.

Se non vuoi che la gente produca certe cose, allora devi tu, come major, creare un prodotto che vada a soddisfare quella folla di delusi.

Fatto salvo l’ultimo paragrafo (a dire il vero discutibile), siamo sostanzialmente d’accordo con l’articolo dell’amico Sosio, tuttavia Paramount e CBS fanno veramente i bulli, nel senso letterale della parola, e cercano di imporre con la violenza (legale) che sono i migliori (oltre che unici) a poter raccontare (male) Star Trek.

Ma ST è un’idea che ormai è diffusa (possiamo tranquillamente definirla patrimonio culturale) su tutto il pianeta e sostenere che Axanar è la causa di un meccanismo censorio nei fan film mi pare voglia dire piegarsi davanti al più forte.

Ribadiamo: le major sono i detentrici di alcuni copyright (e già qui si aprirebbe un mare di discussioni) ed è giusto concordare un regolamento per i fan film, ma visto il “tono prepotente” la tentazione di una bella campagna di boicottaggio da parte dei fan ci sta tutta (e l’impressione che il mezzo passo indietro nella causa con Axanar sia stato un trucco per rabbonire i fan prima dell’uscita del film diventa sempre più forte, altro che calare le braghe e chiedere scusa se si fatta la pipì fuori dal vasino).

“Però – si potrebbe obiettare – quelli di Axanar si sono costruiti uno studio con i soldi dei fan e oltre ad un trailer non abbiamo visto niente.”

Ci volevano fregare ? Oppure il film sarebbe andato avanti ?

Con la mossa della Paramount, probabilmente non lo sapremo mai, anche se noi siamo per la seconda ipotesi: sì, sarebbe stato un GRAN BEL FILM !!!

Le frequenze sono aperte, WTI (nei limiti dell’educazione) ha sempre ospitato le opinioni di tutti con la massima sincerità possibile quindi aspettiamo i vostri commenti.

“The winter is coming and Axanar brought it.”

This seems to be the moral of Sosio’s article recently appeared on “Corriere della Fantascienza” (see link …).

The majors’s point of view is understandable, but they gave themselves rise to the phenomenon and they always welcomed it, as long of course as it suited their needs.

Paramount & the others wanted to turn Star Trek into a myth and, year after year, they succeeded: series, movies, merchandising, conventions, fans from mild to extreme and so on.

Star Trek is still alive – how much kicking is to be seen… – thanks to the majors, yes, but also thanks to the fans.

They, the fans, have always been keeping the Trek fire burning even during periods of stagnation with fictions, self-made productions, their lively gatherings and noisy requests to the studios.

The means were different according to the time period: letters and conventions in the Sixties, Internet, crowdfounding and video productions with amazing SFX today.

The majors kept producing Trek, and still do, but in time the overall quality dropped away.

And now we all have to deal with the consequences.

They seem to have less ideas or are too lazy to look for them.

They are less ambitious, lower their target, tread only highly consolidated paths; they give 007 the nod, stuffing the movies with explosions, jumps and car (or ship…) chases: very popular and fashionable movies, but increasingly lighter.

So light that they fly away.

Thus, the majors are neglecting a large crowd of people, the long time audience, those who supported the franchise and made it grow into a mass phenomenon and are not satisfied of the latest bends of the road. It’s no coincidence that many are stirring the look to Dr. Who.

When the Trek fans are not satisfied, they take action, as they are accustomed to, and *do* things, *create* things. They make full use of the various Internet and technological tools and sometimes, as in Axanar, they exploit the urge to be at the center of attention of some old actors.

This way of doing has always been accepted by the majors, until they saw danger approaching and realized that some fan productions could be a threat to the official ones.

And so the majors started a harsh campaign against fan productions. It is stupid to let the fans loose on Star Trek for decades and bind them tight all of a sudden.

If the majors don’t like fan films, they could try to quench their thirst of good Trek by producing a different kind of shows.

We essentially agree with Sosio’s article, save the last deplorable paragraph.

However, it seems to us that Paramount and CBS are using (legal) violence to clear the path ahead and to say that they are the best and only entitled to (badly) tell the Trek tale.

They have got the copyrights and want to set down rules for fan productions.

Fine, however, Star Trek can be considered a World Heritage Show and Axanar cannot be blamed to be the cause of the majors’ bullying attitude.

It may be the last straw but, as we pointed out few lines above, the majors themselves abandoned the camel and let the fans load an entire haystack on its back.